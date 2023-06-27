FULTON, NY – Everett C. Gray, age 84 of Fulton, NY passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years, Donna Gray; parents, Cecil and Mary Gray; and grandchildren, Tyler, Christopher, and David Gray.

Everett is survived by his loving children, Mark (Janette) Gray, Randy Gray and Deborah Perry; sisters, Wylla Rabeler, Patricia Delaney and Judy (Joel) Shenton; grandchildren, Danielle (Mike) Ralph, Alex (Amanda) Perry, Kori (Cody) Gray, Miranda (Kyle) Yearsley, and Adrianne (Tyler) Godfrey; Five Great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Everett worked at Miller Brewery for many years then retired from Clinton Ditch. He was a strong, loving man, good provider and a dedicated worker. Everett enjoyed hunting in his younger days and spending time outdoors. He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed NASCAR and college women’s basketball. Everett was a beloved father, husband, grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Everett’s name to the American Heart Association.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

