HANNIBAL – Frankie D. Bickford, age 51, of Hannibal, NY passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Carol Bickford; and a brother, Dean Fields.

Frankie is survived by his sister, Sandy (Michael Reagan) Hyde; brother, Kirby (Cindy) Green; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of friends.

Frankie was a kind and helpful person who would help anyone in need. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who loved him. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of family and friends in Fairdale Cemetery.

