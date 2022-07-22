FULTON – Frederick E. Shortsleeve, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Frederick and Avis (Thorpe) Shortsleeve. Fred served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. After his military service, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Anheuser-Busch for 17 years, helping convert the brewery from Schlitz to Anheuser-Busch with the millwright’s union.

Fred was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering and working with metal. He will always be remembered for helping his neighbors with mowing and plowing their driveways, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Fred was a member of Believer’s Chapel in Fulton, the NRA, and the Moose Lodge.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne, his daughter, Cheryl Temple and his brother, Bobby.

Surviving are his three children, Mark (Paula) Shortsleeve, Edward (Annmarie) Christian, and Cindi Socie; 11 grandchildren: Christopher, Krista, Michael, Mathew, Josiah, Jenaya, Mason, Joshua, Deborah, Michelle, and Justine; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, Little Freddy; sister, Avis Marie and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, with a service to immediately follow. Burial with military honors will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 28 at the Onondaga County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clear Path for Veteran’s http://www.clearpath4vets.com/ or The Believer’s Chapel Food Pantry, 614 S. 4th Street, Fulton, NY 13069 https://giving.ncsservices.org/ in Fred’s memory.

