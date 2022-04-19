GRANBY, NY – Frederick G. Rumsey, 93, of Granby, New York, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Bishop Commons in Oswego, New York.

He was born in Fulton, New York, the son of the late H. Glen and Ruth Wilcox Rumsey and lived in Granby all his life. Graduating from Fulton High School in 1947, he attended Rangers School in Wanakena, New York, for a short time before returning to operate the family farms in Granby.

Being a lifelong farmer, Fred was active in agricultural organizations such as a holding a part-time position at the Oswego County Farm Service Agency for 35 years including four terms as the Chairman of the Co-Committee, an Agway Coop. Farm committeeman for the Fulton and Brewerton stores, memberships in the Oswego County Coop. Extension and the Oswego County Farm Bureau. Fred received the N.Y.S. Century Farm Award in 2000.

He served as a Town of Granby Councilman for 20 years and received the Town of Granby Citizen of the Year Award in 1999. Fred was an active life-time member of the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, being the longest member in the history of the fire department for over 76 years, serving nine offices including Chief and Assistant Chief. Fred was honored at 50 years of service with a surprise party and at 60 years he was presented with a picture and badge plaque, golden fireman’s axe and emblem plaque. He was a member of the Oswego County Fire Chief’s Association and the Long Pond Rod and Gun Club.

Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing with his parents and friends and going to his camp in the Adirondacks.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his companion of 18 years, Carol Ann Haws who passed away November 18, 2010.

Fred had no close relatives but had a lot of good friends.

Calling hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. Burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

Contributions in memory of Fred may be made to Cody Volunteer Fire Department, 155 County Route 55, Fulton, N.Y. 13069 or to a charity of one’s choice.

