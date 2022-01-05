REDFIELD, NY – Frederick L. Shattell, 71, of Redfield, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Oswego Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born in 1950, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Leon and Marian Shattell. Rick retired in 2015 from Spear in Fulton. He enjoyed many things in life including fishing, hunting, his dog Mickey and his family, but above all enjoyed his camp in Redfield which eventually became his home.

Rick was predeceased by his parents and wife, Kathie.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his two children, Kristy (Dan) Wyman and Ricky (Jennifer) Shattell both of Fulton; four grandchildren, Dustin (Karalyn) Wyman, Danny (Hillary) Wyman, Tyler Wyman and Hannah Shattell; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Bennett; two sisters, June (Dennis) Ouellette and Joyce (Kenny) Duvall as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

