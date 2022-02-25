PALERMO, NY – Frederick O. Spencer, 91, of Palermo, New York, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Francis House.

Born in Watertown, New York, he was the son of the late Jesse and Mildred (Hill) Spencer. Fred grew up in Henderson and helped his parents with the dairy farm. He would take the cows to the NYS Fair and won several awards. Fred served as a Corporal for the US Army during the Korean War. After his service, he worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters Local 317.

Fred enjoyed chopping firewood, mowing his lawn but mostly square dancing with his wife. He was a member of the Palermo United Methodist Church for over 50 years. The Spencer’s home was well known for its 10,000 Christmas lights, the 300 Easter eggs and the field of sunflowers.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Diane Towers; two brothers, Merton, and John Spencer.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Alice (Koliada) Spencer; five children, Dave (Pam) Spencer, Gary (Karen) Spencer, Larry (Jennifer Bartosek) Spencer, Tim (Dawn Geatrakas) Spencer, Jeremy (Lisa) Spencer; 12 grandchildren, Courtney, Nicholas, Gary “Sam”, Brian, Andrea, Christine, Jackolyn, Jordan, Jesse, Deanna, Liz and Noah; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Berry; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 26 at Palermo United Methodist Church, 11 County Route 35, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be held in Mt. Adnah Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave. Syracuse, NY 13208 or the Palermo United Methodist Church, in Fred’s memory.

