OSWEGO – October 6, 2023, Gary Lee Davis, 75, of Oswego passed away peacefully Friday, October 6th under the care of his loving family and the wonderful staff of St. Luke Health Services.

Mr. Davis was born in Fulton, NY to Bert and Claira Davis. He attended Fulton Schools and served in the United States Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge, Mr. Davis relocated to the Oswego area settling in Scriba. Mr. Davis was a member of IUOE Local for more than 50 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and puttering in his garage. He traveled to the Southern Tier, Colorado and locally to hunt and fish. In 2014 he was selected for a Maine moose hunt. He was successful in that hunt, fulfilling a life-long dream.

Gary was a private man with a heart & soul for kindness, compassion & humor. Never being anything but humble. He loved his friends and family, and in his way made sure they always knew so. He enjoyed family and friend gatherings or visits, but his most enjoyable were the impromptu “let’s go” trips made with his wife, soul mate & best friend, Joan.

There wasn’t a person that met Gary that wasn’t somehow left with a positive impression & that generally included a smile.

Mr. Davis is predeceased by his parents, Bert & Claira; his brothers, Jerald, Omar, Dick & Doug and grandchildren, Gary Lee & Natalee Joan Hewitt.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Joan (Ketcham); his children; Michael of Oswego; Mark (Brenda) of Hannibal, Kane (Alice) of Oklahoma, Christina (Art) Smith of Hannibal, Jennifer (Brian) Hewitt of Lowville & Colleen Corradino of Oswego; 13 grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren; each having their own way of being his pride & joy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews & friends.

Per his wishes there will be no services & burial will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Foster Funeral Home of Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers or cards the family asks that you sing a song, make someone smile, go for a walk or find a soft moss patch and enjoy the world around you. Mr. Davis will truly be missed by many.



