FULTON – Gary “Burnsie” R. Burns, Sr., 62 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital.

He was predeceased by his father, David Burns; and grandmother, Violet Pacelli.

Burnsie is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Trudy K. Woolridge Burns; children, Gary R. Burns, Jr., Tabatha (Sheldon) Housel and Christa Burns; mother, Sally Burns-Ray; brothers, Jeff Burns and David Burns; aunt, Joyce Bird; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Burnsie retired from Baldwinsville Central School District after 15 years of service. He enjoyed racing and fixing his old cars and was an avid fan of the NY Giants. He was a jack of all trades; he spent many hours remodeling his house. He enjoyed spending time with his family that meant the world to him. Burnsie was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service celebrating his life to follow at 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...