VOLNEY, NY – Georgi Jean Stauring, age 56, of Volney, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Georgi Jean was a graduate of BOCES. She competed in the Special Olympics in running. She lived the life of leisure as she was her mother’s companion. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Marion Stauring; and all her aunts and uncles who had a special place in Georgi’s heart.

Georgi Jean is survived by her loving sisters, Gail (Joseph) Persechino, Peggy (Scott) Prior, and Nancy (Rodney) Altman; nieces and nephews, Anne (Bill) Sailer, Joseph (Anne) Persechino, Maria Persechino, Matthew (Sara) Persechino, Nicoline (Neil Cayer) Persechino, Bobby (Sara) Hayes, Alex (Abby) Hayes, Christi (Justin) Kelly, Kimberly Altman, Robin (Scott) Hunneyman, Trina (Casey) Trask, Justin (Leslee) Prior, and Ashley (Collin) France; 29 great-nieces and nephews.

Georgi Jean loved traveling with her parents George and Marion, and camping and fishing on Loughborough Lake in Ontario, Canada. She was an avid swimmer. She had a special love for singing, dancing, and eating chocolate.

She loved her sisters and got so much joy from making people happy. There wasn’t a person that met Georgi that didn’t love her. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her, including her caregivers Christi Kelly (niece), Deborah Thoma, and Suzanne Crandall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Georgi Jean’s name may be made to the Special Olympics, 6315 Fly Road, E. Syracuse, NY 13057.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton from 10am to 11 a.m. with a celebration of Georgi Jean’s life at 11 a.m. Denise McKee (long-time family friend) will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Adnah Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her beloved parents, George and Marion Stauring.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...