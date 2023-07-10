Geraldine Garbus

HANNIBAL, NY – Geraldine “Geri” Garbus, 92, of Hannibal, NY, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023.

She was born in Fulton, NY on February 16, 1930 to Rexford and Mary Carvey.

Geri was predeceased by her loving husband, Fred Garbus; her sisters, Joyce Boynton, and Judy Doyle.

She is survived by her three sons; Frederick Garbus (Kathy) of Memphis, TN, Michael Garbus (Dawn) of Hannibal, NY, and James Garbus of Hannibal, NY; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a sister, Joan Frawley of Dallas, TX.

Geri enjoyed sewing, reading, music, and politics. She loved her crossword puzzles, conversations, reading and a good cup of tea. With her colorful hair and spitfire personality combined with her ability to debate like a pro, she will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will follow in Forever Garden at All Saints Episcopal Church , Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Geri’s memory to the Fulton Public Library (www.fultonpubliclibrary.org).

