OSWEGO – Gladys D. Farrell, age 88 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Oswego Hospital with children by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Sarah Braun; husband, Edward J. Farrell; sister, Ethel Matranga; and granddaughter, Sabrina Weaver.

Gladys is survived by her loving daughters, Dianne (Alan) Weaver, Gail (Kris) Soper and Darlene (Will) McBroom; sister, Debra (Tom) Smith; son, Edward G. (Chris) Farrell; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was a huge Yankee Baseball fan. She enjoyed walking, puzzles, and spending time with her family. She was a loving a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

As per Gladys’ wishes there will be no services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in N. Volney Cemetery.

