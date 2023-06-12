FULTON, NY – Harley A. Thompson, 54, of Fulton, NY, passed away at home on June 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer with his loving family by his side.

Harley was born on March 25, 1969 at Great Lakes Naval Base in Great Lakes, Illinois to Susan (Rehm) Thompson and the late Steven G. Thompson.

Harley was a 1987 graduate of Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows, Illinois and attended the University of Illinois in Chicago. He was employed by Maguire Chevrolet in Baldwinsville, NY. Harley also previously served as the 5th Ward Alderman for the City of Fulton.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and was immensely proud of his sons. Harley was always up for a round of golf and was a self-proclaimed “foodie”. An avid fan of Michigan football and the Chicago Cubs, Harley was overjoyed to watch the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.

Harley is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Nancy (Manno) Thompson, and their two sons, Steven and Samuel; his loyal dog, Wilson; mother, Susan Thompson; twin sister, Kristine (Daniel) Nitti; brother, Jeremy (Tracy) Thompson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Patrick (Cynthia) Manno, Linda Manno, Michael (Susan) Manno, Judy Mooney, Robert Manno, Mary (Michael) Stephenson, Susan (James Ingersoll) Manno, Sally (David) Hall and Fr. John Manno. Harley is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Holy Trinity Church in Fulton, NY where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Reverend John Manno officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton, NY. The family would like to invite everyone to celebrate Harley’s life at the Fulton Polish Home on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made to Road to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse, PO Box 15224, Syracuse, NY 13215, to help provide food and medical/dental care to those in need. To leave a message of sympathy for the Thompson family please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...