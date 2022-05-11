PHOENIX, NY – Harold Richard “Dick” Blumer, 80, of Phoenix, New York, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Born in Oswego, New York, he was a son of the late Lester and Clara (Matty) Blumer and graduated from Phoenix Schools. Dick was drafted into the US Army and completed his tour of duty in Africa. He worked in various positions for Lockheed Martin, everything from sonar to distribution, retiring after 43 years.

Dick was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, mowing his lawn, running his hobby farm, and taking his wife horseback riding before the kids came along. Dick loved spending time with is family, camping and traveling.

He was predeceased by his brother, Gary, Sr. in 1967.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Karen (Woodworth) Blumer; three daughters, Heather (Hans) Goodnow, Holly (Gary) Fox, and Heidi (Tom) Gray; seven grandchildren, Chloe and Griffin Goodnow, Ethan, Evan and Emma Fox, Lucas and Kayleigh Gray; one brother, Larry L. Blumer, Sr., nephew, Gary, Jr.; and many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Pennellville Volunteer Fire Department, Menter’s Ambulance, the staff at AMP and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Roosevelt Cemetery, Schroeppel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PAN Foundation https://www.panfoundation.org/ in Dick’s memory.

