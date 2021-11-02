HANNIBAL, NY – Harry S. Hatalla, 64, of Hannibal, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in 1957, in Oneida, a son to Mike and Olga Senius Hatalla. Harry owned and operated Harry Hatalla Construction in Hannibal for many years and subcontracted for Cannon Pools in North Syracuse. He lived his life for his grandson, James, who he had raised since he was 9 months old, he was the light of his life.

Harry was predeceased by his father, Mike and wife, Deborah Florczyk.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Natalie Wolfe; six sons, Thomas (Erin) Brown, Michael (Leslie) Florczyk, David (Amanda) Florczyk, Ed Florczyk, Shawn Thorpe and Brian Wolfe; five daughters, Billie Jean (Thomas) Romanofski, Kathy (Sam) Virgo, Jamie Virgo, Brandi (Roy) Evans and Rebecca (Brett) Thacker; mother, Olga Hatalla; three brothers, Peter (Bonnie) Hatalla, Mike (Kim) Hatalla and Ray Hatalla; two sisters, Helen (Steve) Skinner and Mary (Paul) Winters; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandson as well as many nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...