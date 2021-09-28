FULTON – Hilda J. Parkhurst-Carvey, 83, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

She was very family-oriented and loved having her children around. Hilda enjoyed playing cards, dice, and puzzles. She liked watching the cardinals and would feed squirrels right from her hand.

She is survived by her five children; Karl “Punker” Freeman, Charles (Melissa) Freeman, Gerry (Marangeli) Freeman, Theresa (Mark) Freeman, and Tammy March, 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister, Clarissa Crouch; brother, Leonard Parkhurst; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 1 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton followed by burial at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

