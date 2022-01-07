HANNIBAL, NY – Homer Russell Kinsman, 79, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on January 5, 2022, at Oswego Hospital, the day before his 80th birthday.

He was born in Fulton, New York, a son to the late John and Jean (Williams) Kinsman. Russ worked as a truck driver for several years before starting RPM Auto Enterprises where he would restore and sell light bars for emergency vehicles.

He was predeceased by his wife, Polly and his siblings, Betty Beeles, Harold Kinsman, Audrey Jenks, Doris Ives and AnnaMae Conn.

Russ is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Jim Wallace) of Baldwinsville; two grandchildren, Jamie and Jenna Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to Russ’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.

