IRA, NY – A pillar in the small community in which he lived, James “Jim” Lunkenheimer, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 31 as a result of complications that arose during the treatment of cancer.

To tell the story of Jim’s life and boast his accomplishments in the short amount of space allotted here would be a tall task. Jim was born to a loving mother, Rachel, and a stern but caring father, Leo, who made him earn his keep from boyhood. This emphasis on productivity and expectation of excellence that seemed to go along with the last name was instilled in James and carried with his throughout his life.

Jim married his high school sweetheart, Linda, in 1967 and started his journey to construct a family. Jim started his true life’s passion in 1968 when he purchased the family farm atop a knoll on North Road in the town of Ira. This small dairy farm is where Jim would raise a family, build a successful business, and ensure that his legacy would be cemented as he proved himself to be tenacious and talented enough to endure many hardships and tribulations as he grew his farm.

As Jim aged, his love for farming and skills in animal husbandry never seemed to wane, but his physical abilities did and in 2015, it was decided that it would be best for him to move on from that chapter of his life. Jim and Linda built a small house and sold the farm, with Jim still working as the Town Supervisor in his hometown and as an animal hauler.

He loved his work and even in his final years still made sure to see that small bit of hay ground he kept, got farmed properly each summer. Jim truly cared for his family, friends and community and proved this repeatedly through his actions. The pride that he had in his accomplishments and work was unmatched and although he has passed on, he can ease his soul in knowing that his success was noted by those around him. The void left in his absence is a great one and he will be missed dearly by everyone that knew him.

James is survived by his loving wife, Linda and his children, Rebecca (Steve), Stephanie (Jay), Kimberly (Daryl), Marc (Michelle) and Michael (Tammy), as well as his grandchildren, Benjamin, Brittany, Trent, Trevor, Dylan, Trista, JoLin, Kendra, Zach, Zachary and Marissa as well as his great-grandson, Colton.

He is also survived by his siblings, Richard, Charles (Connie), Nancy (Charley) Lightfoote, William (Becky), and Peter (Regina) as well as sisters-in-law, Gloria Woolson, Joy (Robert) Teska, Sharon Pickard, and Donna Penny and several nieces and nephews.

James leaves us to join his oldest son, Ronald, parents, Leo and Rachel and his sister, Susan.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to: Purpose Farm, 1454 West Genesee Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 or GiGi’s Playhouse, 5885 East Circle Drive, Suite 250, Cicero, NY 13039, in memory of James Lunkenheimer.

There will be a memorial service held on Friday, April 9 at 4 p.m. at the Ira Fire Hall, 12591 State Route 176. All who wish to attend are welcome. Standard COVID protocol will be observed.

