FULTON – James T. Proud, Jr., 49, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Born in Oswego, he was a son to James, Sr., and Catherine (Clifford) Proud. He was an Oswego High School graduate and attended Mohawk Valley Community College. Jim was a welder for Plumbers and Steamfitters UA Local 73 for many years before going to work for Nine Mile Point. He enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer.

Jim was predeceased by his father, James, Sr. in 2004 and his mother-in-law, Eleanor Thomas in 2020.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Terri (Thomas) Proud; two daughters, Laura (Richard) Wyant and Christine (Brandon) Wood; two grandchildren, Liam and Meredith; mother, Catherine; sister-in-law, Karen Williams; niece and nephew, Bri and Tim; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his beloved dogs, Rex, Rudy and Apollo.

The family would like to thank the Nine Mile Point first responders, Menters Ambulance and Oswego Hospital.

Calling hours will be from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Burial will occur at a later date.

