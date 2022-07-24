FULTON – Jane M. Daniels, age 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter after enduring COPD for many years on July 23, 2022.

Jane was the daughter of the late, Leon and Eva Bartlett and was born and lived in the family residence in Scriba, New York, that she loved so much.

She was also predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Earl, Leon and Monroe.

She is survived by her husband Robert; daughter, Theresa (Joel) Graham; grandchildren, Danielle and James Gilbert; uncle, Avery “Jim” Bullock; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jane worked at Birdseye, Syroco and retired from Nestles in 2003. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and aunt who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

At Jane’s request, there will be no calling hours. Graveside service will be held at the New Haven Rural Cemetery on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...