FULTON, NY – Jane Rose Rawson, 94, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 30, 2023. Jane was born and raised in Fulton, NY to the late Leon and Lillian Smith.

Jane, being married to a Naval service member lived in various locals, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Northern New York. In addition to raising her five children, she worked for many years at GE and Nestle.

She enjoyed many family activities like camping at Fish Creek and snowmobiling, but her greatest joy was being involved in her children’s, grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. Jane also enjoyed bunco, dancing, bowling, traveling with friends, and the occasional trip to the casino.

Jane is survived by her four children, Nancy, Michael (Lori), David (Martha) and Karen (Jimmy); 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a sister-in-law, Claudette.

She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; five brothers, Ernest “Ernie” (Peggy), James “Jim” (Mary), William “Bill” (Mimi), Norman “Norm” (Esther), Leon (Barbara) and Patrick “Pat”, along with two sisters, Cora and Marion (Peter).

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fulton. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.



