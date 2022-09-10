HANNIBAL, NY – Jean Clark, a beloved member of the community in Hannibal, New York, passed away on September 7, 2022, at the age of 70 at Oswego Hospital.

Jean is survived by her companion, Richard Post; her sister, Rebecca (Robert) Johnstone; her children, Karen (Kelly) Sherman and Marvin (Michelle) Clark; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Jean was born on January 10, 1952, to Eugene Horn and Mary Scott. She served as a dedicated employee to Nestles and Tessy Plastics for many years before she retired. Jean was devoted to her family and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was always a friendly face in the community, often supporting school sporting events, local businesses, and organizations. It never mattered who it was, Jean was a constant source of comfort and support.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, NY 13074 with a service to immediately follow at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local charity, in Jean’s memory.

