Joann K. Casterlino

FULTON – October 10, 2023, Joann K. Castellano, 80, of Central Square passed away October 10, 2023.

She was born in Syracuse to the late James and Mary Deferio and had resided in Central Square, where she retired from the Central Square School District after 29 years, as the head custodian.

Joann was a sweet and caring woman, always putting others before herself. She enjoyed knitting gloves and hats, which she donated to the Lion’s Club. A lifetime animal lover, she loved her two huskies, Jazz and Mya, and her horses, Fred and Bar, along with being outdoors with nature.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, several loving brothers and sisters, and a beloved great-granddaughter.

Joann will be greatly missed by her children, Adrienne (Thomas) Joyce, Charles Casterlino, Kevin (Sara) Casterlino; grandchildren, Brandon (Kathryn) Foster, Vanessa Casterlino, Kevin Casterlino, Jr., Trinity Taylor and Trent Taylor; great-grandchildren, Alex West, Zachary Foster and Nicholas Foster; great-great-grandchildren, Hazel Foster and Raegan Foster; sister, Roberta Gunther along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

As were Joann’s wishes, all services will be private.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

