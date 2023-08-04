FULTON, NY – John D. Doud, age 74 of Fulton, NY passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at home. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Alice Doud; and his son, Sean Doud.

John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Doud; grandchildren, Anna and Johnathan; daughter-in-law, Heather (Daniels) Doud; siblings, Mary, Virginia, Bruce, Chuck, Raymond, Leon, Betty and Jim; several nieces, nephews and friends.

John was a very proud US Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War, 249th Engineer BN. John received a National Defense Service medal and Expert M-16. He retired from the Carpenters Local 747 after over 20 years of service. John was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved spending time with his family and barbecuing ribs. John was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. with a time to share to start at 5:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

