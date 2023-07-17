Joseph A. Wolcik

FULTON, NY – Joseph “Joe” A. Wolcik, age 70 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Joe was predeceased by his parents, George and Dolores Wolcik; and brother, Bernard Wolcik.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Ursula (Miller) Wolcik; siblings, Deborah (Wolcik) Jenkins of Baldwinsville, NY and George “Moochie” (Denise) Wolcik; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joe was a 1971 graduate of Baldwinsville Central School District. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Baldwinsville for many years and a lifelong Pittsburg Steelers fan. He retired from Syroco after many years of service. Joe was a loving and dedicated husband, brother, son, uncle, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Assumption, 47 Syracuse Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...