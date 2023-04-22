FULTON – April 21, 2023, Joseph “Joe” J. James, 73, of Granby passed away unexpectedly at home April 21, 2023.

He retired from a 30 year career with ITT Goulds Pumps of Seneca Falls, formerly Morris Pumps.

Joe was a social member of the Fulton Polish Home and Fulton VFW POST 560, as well as a past member of the Pathfinder Fish and Game Club.

In his free time Joe enjoyed boating and was known for always having a good story…. all told with a cold Genny beer in his hand.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Lillian James; sister, Mary “Midge” Fox and “father figure,” Phil Anthony.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Nancy James; daughter, Darcy (Michael) DiBiase; step-son, Richard (Kelly) LaDue; grandchildren, Michael and Mia DiBiase, Devin and Brandon LaDue, Carly and Macy Chirdo; niece, Amy Fox and former spouse, Diane James.

Calling hours are Monday, April 24 from 4:00-6:00 pm with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will be Tuesday, April 25 at 10:00 am in Jacksonville Rural Cemetery, 9250 Fenner Rd, Phoenix, NY 13135.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the building funds for the Fulton VFW Post 560 or Fulton Polish Home.

