FULTON – Joseph P. Arigo, of Fulton, New York, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

He was born on May 2, 1957 in Fulton, the son of the late Mr. Giovanni and Mrs. Nancy (Curcuruto) Arigo.

Survivors include his sister, Antoinette (Jack) Malone, his nephew, Matthew (Kristina) Malone, his niece, Alicia (Blake) Cunningham and a great nephew and niece, Michael and Leah Malone.

Joe attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Oswego Catholic High School and then returned to Fulton to graduate from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1975. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic before returning home to Fulton where he worked for Catholic Charities surrounded by a community of close-knit family and friends.

Under his title, ‘Uncle Joe,’ his nephews and nieces will cherish the memories and many personal stories he shared with their close friends and family.

Family and friends may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church, 309 Buffalo St, Fulton, NY 13069 at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with a burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be sent to Oswego County Catholic Charities in Joe’s memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

