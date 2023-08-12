Judith A. Segouin

FULTON, NY – On Monday, August 7, beloved Judy Segouin joined her father, Joseph Chalone, and her mother, Katherine Pelosi, in the presence of her Heavenly God.

She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Segouin, children Katelyn and Brad Reed, Michael Jr and Kelly, Shawn and Sara, Steven and Cheyenne, and Rebecca and Stephen Waite, and darling grandchildren Kelsey, Peyton, Matthew, Kendall, Harper, Hank, Jackson, Lydia, Elena, Leland, and Brayden, as well as her brother and family, and many brother and sisters in laws with loved nephews and nieces.

Michael Segouin met Judy at a Cuckoo Juice party while at Morrisville. Love bloomed into a marriage that was soon joined by five much adored and wanted children. To say that her children were her pride and joy is an understatement. As a child, Judy enjoyed mothering her dolls. That special nurturing care grew into her being a candy-striper in high school and pursuing a nursing degree at Morrisville. As an LPN, Judy diligently cared for her patients at Michaud’s and then at St Luke’s in Oswego. But the full display of her unique ability to nurture and love was seen throughout the years she dedicated to raising her dear children. As they grew, married, and began having children, Judy’s absolute delight was getting to love on each new grandbaby. There was not a better babysitter than grandma.

Mike and Judy enjoyed many car adventures together. Special trips to Alaska for their 25th anniversary and then Hawaii for their 35th were celebrations of their continued love for each other. Disney held a special place for Judy to enjoy with her family, too.

With a contagious laugh and clear opinions, you knew where you stood with her, most often very loved and cared for. Judy was a gift giver, an outpouring of her affection. She particularly enjoyed Christmas shopping first for her children, then their significant others, and finally for her precious grandchildren. A fabulous cook, her Italian heritage shone through her special sauces, meals, and desserts. Over the years, the fish and game that came through Judy’s kitchen from Mike and her boys fed many hungry family and friends.

Mike often said Judy was a saint for putting up with him. Judy loved her family beyond measure. She will be forever loved and missed.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, August 14 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 15 at the funeral home followed by burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...