Kathleen M. Bush

FULTON – Kathleen M. “Kay” Bush, age 82 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Gertrude Quinn; husband, Richard “Dick” Bush; brothers, Joseph Quinn, John “Jack” Quinn and William “Bill” Quinn; and stepson, Brad Bush.
Kay is survived by her loving sons, David (Carole) Holden and Jerry (Tammy) Holden; stepchildren, Cindy, Jim, Rick, Sheri and Laurie Bush; siblings, Bernard Quinn and Peggy Coyne; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Kay was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Kay will be laid to rest in the spring in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with her husband, Richard Bush.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
My sincere sympathy to Rick, Cindy and the entire Bush family. As a little girl I remember your mother making delicious PBJ sandwiches as we played in your yard! Her smile was contagious, and she knew how to make everyone around her feel special throughout her life. You were blessed to have her in your lives for so long. God bless.
So sorry to hear about aunt Kay. She was a wonderful mother, wife,sister ,aunt and grandmother. David and Jerry I hope you know how proud she is of the both of you and your children. God bless you all and a giant thank you aunt Kay from the Coyne family for everything you have done for us over the last 50 plus years. Rest in peace. Eric “Ozzy” Coyne Tampa Fl.