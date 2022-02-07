Kathleen M. Bush

FULTON – Kathleen M. “Kay” Bush, age 82 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Gertrude Quinn; husband, Richard “Dick” Bush; brothers, Joseph Quinn, John “Jack” Quinn and William “Bill” Quinn; and stepson, Brad Bush.

Kay is survived by her loving sons, David (Carole) Holden and Jerry (Tammy) Holden; stepchildren, Cindy, Jim, Rick, Sheri and Laurie Bush; siblings, Bernard Quinn and Peggy Coyne; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Kay was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

A private funeral service will be held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Kay will be laid to rest in the spring in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with her husband, Richard Bush.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...