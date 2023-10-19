FULTON – Kenneth “Kenny” J. Perkins, age 67 of Whitman, MA passed away on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard W. and Marion J. Perkins.

Kenny is survived by his loving siblings, David C. (Janice) Perkins of GA, Linda (Rick) Langdon of GA, Donald Perkins of MA, Roy (Shannon) Perkins of NY; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Kenny worked with Berger Instruments for 28 years and then Symmons Industries for 18 years before retiring. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots Fan! He was a loving and kind brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny’s name may be made to the Francis House, 108 Michaels Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13208. The family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care he received from all at Francis House.

As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

