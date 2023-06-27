FULTON, NY – Linda L. Hulbert, age 68 of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully on Monday, June 19, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Helen Wall; and sisters, Kathryn Cassidy and Michelle Wall.

Linda is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Eric) Fink, Nicole Hulbert and Benjamin Hulbert; sisters, Debbie (Tim) Johnson and Sue (Robert) Kwiatkowski; brother, Richard (Carol) Wall, Jr.; grandchildren, Toree, Isabella, Makayla and Adalynn; great-grandchildren, Asher James and Rinoa Cassidy-Ann; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Linda loved crafting; she especially loved to knit and sew. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. Linda enjoyed her trips to Florida and visiting Disney World. She was a loving and dedicated mother, daughter, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation, 3002 State Rte. 3, Fulton, NY 13069.

