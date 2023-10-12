FULTON – October 8, 2023, Linda M. Allen, 65, of Palermo, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct 8, 2023, surrounded by her family after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Linda was a devoted grandmother, mother, and wife. She enjoyed softball, gardening, camping, and spending time at Sandy Beach. She always made the best with what she had and always a smile for her family and friends.

Survived by her husband Danny Allen of 35 years. A brother, Richard Gearsbeck II (Patricia), 5 children, Victoria Grabowski (Chad), Remo Valazza (Sue), Niki Butchino (Jarrett), Danielle Allen (Adam), Rebecca Allen (Josh). 7 grandchildren, Jarrett Jr, Alex, Peyton, Hunter, Grayson, Temperance, Anna. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Margaret Gearsbeck.

Calling hours will be from 3-5 pm on Friday, October 13 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow at 5 pm. Burial will be at 12 pm on Saturday, October 14 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Fulton.

