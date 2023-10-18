FULTON – Lois A. (Simons) Rhines, age 77 of Fulton, NY passed away on Monday, October 16, 2023. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 37 years, Delmar “Curt” Curtis Rhines in 2003; and her parents, Leonard and Ruth Simons.

Lois is survived by her loving children, Christopher Rhines and Rachel Doty; brother, Walter (Dianne) Simons; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Bonnell, Jr, Tylor (Deanna) Roberge, Brennan (McKenzie) Roberge, Liam Roberge, Abagail (Louis) Roberge and Benjamin Rhines; great-grandchildren, Lillyan, Isabella, Lyle and Laney; one nephew; three nieces; and several cousins and friends.

Lois was a dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Fulton for many years where she met the love of her life, Curt. She attended First United Church of Fulton after the church closed. She was an avid reader of murder mysteries and enjoyed visiting the library. She enjoyed going to the Lilac Festival with all the girls on Mother’s Day Weekend. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and friends. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’ name may be made to the First United Church of Fulton, 33 S 3rd St, Fulton, NY 13069, or the Fulton Public Library, 160 S 1st St, Fulton, NY 13069.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm with a funeral service to follow at 1 pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...