FULTON – Louis J. Firenze, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Fulton, a son to the late Peter and Mary Ditoro Firenze. Louis retired from Nestle Co. in 2003 after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed dancing, singing karaoke, and playing pool while he was a member of the Fulton Elk’s Club and Oswego American Legion. Louis was an avid Buffalo Bills and NY Yankee fan.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Paul and Ralph and three sisters, Carmella, Josephine and Christine.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Bonnie Firenze; three children, Eric (Danielle) Firenze, Melissa (James) Richardson and Jason (Michelle Pitcher) Firenze; three step-children, Raymond Loughrey, Shannon (Donnie) Pepper and Sherry (Aaron) Wills; four grandchildren, Michael, Sabrina, Daric and Skylar; many step-grandchildren; one brother, Peter Firenze as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m.

Immediately following will be a Celebration of Life at the Oswego American Legion, 69 W Bridge Street, Oswego.

