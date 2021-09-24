FULTON – Marcia J. Scott-Boscoe, 81, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1939, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Mitchell and Harriet Raphael. Marica graduated from Eastwood High in Syracuse. She drove school bus for Gibson Bus Company, in Volney, which she really enjoyed.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents, husband, William Boscoe; son, Thomas Victory and siblings.

She is survived by her three children, Lynn (Larry) Widrick of Fulton, Michael Victory of CA and David Victory of Fulton; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

