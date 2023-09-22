Marilou P. Fistick

FULTON, NY – With a heavy heart we regret to inform everyone that Marilou Fistick, 90, of Fulton passed away from an extended illness and a recent fractured shoulder on September 19, 2023. Marilou was born in Palermo, New York on October 12, 1932 to Lloyd and Midred (Kellar) Pitcher.

A Fulton High School graduate, she was the secretary to the Armstrong plant manager, Whyman Pratt for 40 years as well as secretary at First United Church, for David Nethercott. Marilou was also past president for the Fulton Elks Auxiliary, an Avon representative for 50 years with honor and a Baptist Member who later emerged to First United Church.

Marilou was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Fistick in 1989; her step-children, Terry J. Fistick and Mary Ann Simmons; her parents, Mildred (Kellar) and Lloyd E. Pitcher; brothers, Lloyd Jr. and Douglas Pitcher, and sister, Dora Jean Pitcher Tupper.

She is survived by her siblings: Faye Besaw, Madeline Shepard, Jeanette Everson, Herman Pitcher, Ada Halstead, Lydia Helmick, Fred Pitcher and Frank Pitcher.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, 706 East Broadway, Fulton, NY 13069.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

