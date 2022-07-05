STERLING, NY – Mark S. Askew, 68, of Sterling, New York, formerly of New Haven, New York, passed away peacefully in his home late Monday, June 27, 2022, after his five year battle with cancer.

Mark attended Mexico schools and graduated from Oswego Catholic High. He served as a New York State Corrections Officer for over 30 years, retiring from Butler Correctional Facility in May 2013. He owned and operated Askew’s Tree service for over 20 years.

Mark enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, motorcycling, 4-wheeling and also sailing and was certified for deep diving. He was always up for adventures! He was a teacher, mentor and confidant and will be remembered and missed dearly by many.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, Richard E. and Marjorie (Woods) Askew and his brother, Rick Askew.

He is survived by his domestic partner Shannon Dryden; her 2 sons, Riggs M. Long and Samuel B. Long; sisters, Suzanne and Julie Askew and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services held in respect to Mark’s wishes. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hannibal American legion at a later date. Foster Funeral Home-Hannibal has care of arrangements.

