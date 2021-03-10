FULTON – Marlene Ahern, 83, of Fulton passed away Sunday, March 7 after a sudden illness at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

She was an extraordinary seamstress and used her multiple sewing machines to create clothing, quilts, and for over 10 years she reupholstered furniture. Marlene was a very active member of Holy Trinity Church and the Fulton Garden Club, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas, son, Timothy and mother, Anna Brown.

Marlene will be greatly missed by her daughter Kathleen (Rick) Dale; granddaughters, Caroline (Hunter) Smiley and Kristina Dale; great-granddaughter, Saylor Grace Smiley.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

