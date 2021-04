HANNIBAL, NY – Marshall John Hosmer, 71 of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

He was born July 1, 1949 in Carthage, New York.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kelly (Bill Foltin) Hosmer; grandchildren, William, Cadence and Mara.

There will be no services. Burial will be private. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

