PALERMO, NY – Martin P. Daniels, 65, of Palermo, New York, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, June 30, 2022, after battling cancer.

Born in Fulton, New York, he was a son to Lloyd “Dusty” and Shirley (Wesley) Daniels and a graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix, New York. Marty worked as a machinist for Fulton Tool Company, retiring after 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, fishing and a cold beer.

Marty was predeceased by his father, Dusty.

Surviving are his girlfriend, Patti Henderson Roy; five children, Martin (Colleen) Daniels, Dana (Jason) White, Crystal (Dan) Debarth, Zach (Maggie) Daniels, and Mary Caitlyn Daniels; 13 grandchildren; his mother, Shirley; estranged wife, Wendy Daniels; three sisters, Lorraine (Geoffrey) Geer, Claudia (Jack, deceased-2018) Henderson, and Rosalie Salce; one brother, John (Bernadette) Daniels and several nieces and nephews.

In respect to Marty’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

