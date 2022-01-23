Melvin J. House

FULTON – Melvin J. “Mel” House, age 85 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, New York.

Son of the late Arthur and Irene House. Mel was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane.

Mel is survived by his loving brother, Charles (Martha) House of Hannibal, NY; niece, Carroll (Robert) Bonnie of Fulton, NY; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Mel enjoyed the outdoors; he especially loved fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend who will be missed by all who loved him.

A funeral service celebrating Mel’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11 am at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. A private burial will follow in Mt. Adnah Cemetery where Mel will be laid to rest next to his mother, Irene.

