FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes.

Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New York.

She was a graduate of the school of nursing in Ogdensburg.

She married the love of her life, Herbert Moore, on October 13, 1974. Nora and Herb had two children, Ronald John of Fulton and Bethany Lynn Moore-Rolón of Zuni, Virginia. She was employed most of her life as a psychiatric RN at the Oswego Mental Health Center on Bunner Street in Oswego, NY.

Nora is survived by four grandchildren, Matthew, Vivian, Jacob, and Benjamin Hotaling. She also survived by a sister Julia Beth Moore of Utica, NY. At Nora’s request and the family’s, there will be no services or calling hours. “Forever and a day.”

