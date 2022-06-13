Patrice M. Ouderkirk

PALERMO, NY – Patrice M. “BB” Ouderkirk, 64, of Palermo, New York, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Crouse Hospital.
She was born in 1958, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Hugh and Caroline Patrick Rafferty. BB was a sports lover of any kind but mostly an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.
She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, John Raymond Ouderkirk and sister, Michele Rafferty Levenite.
BB will be greatly missed and forever loved by her husband of 38 years, Stanley Ouderkirk; one daughter, Samantha (Robert) Gazlay of North Syracuse; two grandchildren, Robert and John; one sister, Lisa as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mexico Village Cemetery, 45 Academy Street, Mexico.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.