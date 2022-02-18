FULTON – Paul D. Burch, age 49 of Fulton, New York, passed away at home, after a long battle with Huntington Chorea, on Thursday, February 17, 2022, with his family by his side.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He also enjoyed cooking; he had a career as a chef in the A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton for 15 years. He was a huge Oakland Raiders fan and he loved spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Lou Burch; and son, Dana Shedd.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Michelle Shedd; children, Schuyler (Justin) Shepard, Brittany (Travis Rudd) Burch, and Brandon Burch; sister, Paula Burch; grandchild, Sophia Rudd; faithful companion and peanut butter pal, Libby; and many friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 10am to 12pm with a funeral service to follow at 12pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Burial will be in the spring in Roosevelt Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s name may be made to, Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902 New York, NY 10018.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Graveside services for Paul will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Roosevelt Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...