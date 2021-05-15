FULTON – Peter M. Hammond, 65, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021.
A spring burial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 20 at Mt. Adnah Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
