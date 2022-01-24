FULTON – Peter T. Bonanno, 61, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at home.
He was born in 1960, in Fulton, a son to the late Joseph and Janet Thompson Bonanno.
Pete is survived by his companion of 23 years, Tamie Wooding; two step-children, Andrew and Laura Wooding; three step-grandchildren, Jadelynn, Jaxon and Junemarie; one sister, Nanette (Joe) Hardiman; one brother, Patrick Joseph and two nieces, Brigid and Katie.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
Pete was a good friend. He will be dearly missed. I am so sorry for loss.
I’m sorry to hear about Pete Many fond memories with Pete RIP My friend