MARTVILLE, NY – Polly A. Shampine, age 60 of Martville, NY formerly of Mountain City, GA passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at home with her loving partner by her side.

She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel Beasley and Patsy O’Shields; granddaughter, Kaydence Nichols; brothers, David and Dale Beasley.

Polly is survived by her loving partner, Francis Tallman; daughter, Kayla (Robert Reed, Jr) Nichols; sister, Janice (Jamie) Reliford, Stanley (Abby) Beasley and Chris Beasly; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Shianne Moore) Nichols, Alexis Reed, Austyn Chase, Taylor (Mike) Labow, Damian Shippee, Ryan Colton, Haylee (Dustin) Newman, Mack Sawyer, Bella and Early Reed; 4 Great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew, Christy Gipson, Josh Gipson, and Jacklynn Beasley; 3 great-nieces and nephew; 1 great-great nephew; as well as several bonus grandchildren, cousins and friends.

She lived in Raven County GA for most of her life where she was a cook at the Dillard House. Polly was a phenomenal cook and took pride in her craft. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles in her spare time. She especially cherished and loved all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Polly was a devoted and loving partner, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

