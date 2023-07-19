FULTON, NY – We sadly lost Prudence “Prudy” Bronson, 89, of Fulton, NY, early last Sunday morning. She was predeceased by her parents, Elijah and Myrtle Lake, brother Elijah “Harvey” Lake, and her husband, Daniel Bronson.

She is survived by her two children; Joe (Layla) Snyder, 69, and Kathy (Frank) Patterson, 63, and three grandchildren; Lizzy Lukoski, Shawn Snyder, and Stephen Snyder. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Margaret, niece Loraine, and nephews Skip, Peter, and Jason, as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Prudy loved to play piano and sang beautifully from a young age. Her music will live on in our hearts, as we say goodbye.

A calling hour will be from 4-5 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a memorial service to immediately follow. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please sign the guestbook.

missing or outdated ad config

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...