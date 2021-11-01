FULTON – Raymond K. Tanner, 84, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 29, 2021, at home.

He was born on February 21, 1937, to the late Raymond and Eva (Kurzoppa) Tanner. Ray attended Central Tech High School in Syracuse. After leaving school, he started working and retired from Syracuse China for 47 years where he fully enjoyed his last position in the Litho Department. Ray enjoyed NASCAR races in his free time, sitting on his deck at home and doing his crossword puzzles with his beverage. His main position in retirement was driving his wife on their many excursions. He was a true gentleman.

Ray was predeceased by his sisters, Janet Murphy, and Joan Treat.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret (Eastman); daughter, Donna (Bob) Pippen; sons, Joel (Rhonda), Robert, Ronald (Laurie) Jackowski; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Trudy) and Gordon Tanner.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, November 5 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. A gathering to celebrate Ray’s life will be held at the Jacksonville Faith Community, Lamson Grange, 9108 Fenner Road, Baldwinville, NY 13027.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jacksonville Faith Community in Ray’s memory.

