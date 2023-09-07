VOLN EY, NY – Richard P. Tompkins, 70, of Volney, NY passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Oliver Tompkins and Norene Looker.

He was a 1972 graduate of Hannibal High School. Rick was employed as a contracted maintenance worker for various companies. He collected bears, enjoyed watching old westerns and anything with John Wayne. Above all, Rick loved hosting cookouts and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna Tompkins; three children, Oliver, Jamie, and Benjamin; two grandchildren, Dominic, and Jaden Conn; great grandchild, Jackson Mulcahey and his lifelong best friend, Richard Pullen.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Rick’s honor at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...