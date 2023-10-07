FULTON, NY – Rita N. (Pastena) Chirello, of Fulton, passed away October 6, 2023, at The Manor at Seneca Hill, surrounded by her family following a long illness.

Born in New York City, she was raised by Modestino “Matty” and Veronica “Bella” Pastena. The family moved to Fulton in the early 1950s where Rita enrolled as a freshman at Fulton High School where she met Leo Chirello, the love of her life. She excelled in high school sports, earning varsity letters in field hockey and basketball.

Rita was known for her rapid-fire sense of humor, and the fun she brought to any social occasion. She especially loved dancing the jitterbug, foxtrot or “Bronx Mooch” with her late husband, Leo, where they were one of the smoothest couples on the floor.

Rita was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Baldwinsville, and an active member of the former Holy Family Church, serving on the church bazaar and other committees. She was a voracious reader and also enjoyed swimming, tennis, bowling and golf.

She was a local realtor for many years, and also worked as the Section Eight Housing Coordinator at the Fulton Community Development Agency. In addition, she worked for the Sealright Company (Huhtamaki), the Fulton Public Library and Key Bank.

Above all, Rita loved being the mother of five children—of whom she was tremendously proud—as well as a grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Leo, in 2018, brothers Anthony and George Auletta, and sister Theresa Pepe. She is survived by sister Cynthia (Richard) Heisler of Minoa, and brother Pasquale Auletta of the Bronx.

She is also survived by children Stephen (Cathy) Chirello of Fulton, Mary Rita Mullaney of Binghamton, JoAnne Sherwood of Syracuse, Patricia (Nicholas) DeGelorm of Fulton, and Leo A. (Daphne) Chirello of Las Vegas. She is also survived by grandchildren Caitlin (Jeff) Besio and Mary Chirello of Baldwinsville, Greg and Douglas Sherwood of Oswego, Gina Sherwood of Middlebury, Vermont, Bella DeGelorm of Rochester, Anthony DeGelorm of Charlotte, North Carolina, Patrick (Patti) Mullaney of Syracuse and Daniel (Julie) Mullaney of New York City. She is also survived by great grandchildren Emily and Henry Besio of Baldwinsville, and Maeve and Fiona Mullaney of Syracuse, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 3494 State Route 31, Baldwinsville with a private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery, S. 7th St. Fulton.

The family would like to thank Dr. Yves Lafond for his wonderful care and support, and the entire staff at The Manor at Seneca Hill for their kindness, attentiveness, and care.

Contributions may be made to the Friends of the Fulton Public Library, https://fofpl.org/donate/.

